Letter: Revealing Trump's taxes would inform our voting

Regarding the editorial “A big Supreme Court loss for Trump is a bigger victory for American democracy” (July 9): I am disturbed that our Supreme Court has ruled to allow President Donald Trump to continue hiding his financial records until after November. We have seen that this man has a clear criminal bent, and this was proven by the Democratic-led impeachment. He only holds office today because of the cowardice of the Senate.
It is only fair that the American people should know the full extent of any financial impropriety before Nov. 3. To conceal this is anti-democracy and unfairly distorts our decision-making. We should be able to make an informed decision.
Jana Meehan • St. Louis
