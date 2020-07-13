Letter: Revealing Trump's taxes would inform our voting
0 comments

Letter: Revealing Trump's taxes would inform our voting

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
President Donald Trump participates in a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2020.

President Donald Trump participates in a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

 Drew Angerer

Regarding the editorial “A big Supreme Court loss for Trump is a bigger victory for American democracy” (July 9): I am disturbed that our Supreme Court has ruled to allow President Donald Trump to continue hiding his financial records until after November. We have seen that this man has a clear criminal bent, and this was proven by the Democratic-led impeachment. He only holds office today because of the cowardice of the Senate.

It is only fair that the American people should know the full extent of any financial impropriety before Nov. 3. To conceal this is anti-democracy and unfairly distorts our decision-making. We should be able to make an informed decision.

Jana Meehan • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports