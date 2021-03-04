 Skip to main content
Letter: Revenue being lost by ignoring license plate scofflaws
I know we're already three months in, but I don't think it's too late for local law enforcement to make a New Year's resolution to deal with expired temporary license tags. It is astounding how many I see while driving. Many have been expired for many, many months. I saw one recently that expired in 2019.

Consider all of the revenue that is being lost in sales tax, license fees and personal property taxes as well as fines for the offense itself. The same thing goes for tickets for parking violations on street-cleaning days. It seems the less tickets being issued means lost revenue. When people get away with these things, civil order begins to crumble.

Joseph E. Devine • St. Louis

