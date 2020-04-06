Letter: Revenue from tax breaks sure would be handy now
Letter: Revenue from tax breaks sure would be handy now

Not open for business

Kevin Hayes stands near shuttered ticket windows at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. "I came out for a hat," Hayes said, but the team store also is closed because of to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cardinals' home opener that had been scheduled for Thursday has been postponed indefinitely because of the virus. (Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)

Needless to say, the revenue for every form of government from the federal level to the local municipalities has dried up. I'm wondering how those tax breaks the city of St. Louis gave to all the developers are looking now.

Can you imagine how much money the city would have if they had and will collect taxes that would be available for this emergency? When and if this virus emergency is over, nothing will ever be the same again. I just don't see thousands of people running to buy tickets for baseball, indoor football or soccer all wanting to sit next to each other.

But the city is still willing to give tax breaks and financing assistance for almost every construction project in the city. The city keeps giving tax breaks to billionaires.

It's time all levels of government from Washington to state and local governments stop any and all financial aid in any form to any such projects. And really think about ever doing it again.

Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis

