Letter: Revenue windfall should go to health care, not a tax cut

Regarding “Missouri lawmakers may seek bigger package of tax cuts” (Sept. 1): Let’s pretend a family was facing insurmountable medical debt and suddenly came into a big pot of money, and the father gave it to the family’s rich neighbors. That’s essentially what Gov. Mike Parson is doing to working families in Missouri.

Missouri has received billions in federal relief money, including money to expand Medicaid, but Parson wants to use it to cut income taxes, which would mostly benefit the wealthy. The cuts are projected to cost Missouri close to $1 billion in lost revenue according to the nonpartisan Missouri Budget Project. Basing a long term tax cut on temporary federal relief money is irresponsible and not sustainable.

So what’s going to happen when the federal relief dollars run out? Missourians will most likely see a cut in already underfunded state services. Instead of spending money on a tax cut, let’s invest in providing services to people who need the help, not people who already have enough money to take care of their family.

Janet Fossey • Salem, Mo.