Letter: Review overdue of police search-and-kill procedures
Letter: Review overdue of police search-and-kill procedures

Regarding “Officer in Breonna Taylor case fights move to fire him” (Dec. 30): How is it that police in Kentucky can bust in the door to Breonna Taylor’s apartment and shoot and kill her? Then in Ohio, police came on private property and shot and killed Andre Hill for holding up a cell phone in a garage he was permitted to be in.

In Nashville, Anthony Quinn Warner builds a bomb, his girlfriend reports it to the police, but the Nashville police department’s excuse for not following up is they didn’t have access to his property. Seriously?

And yet people still don’t believe police procedures need to be addressed. It sounds like they all just make up their own excuses to cover up their failures. I understand it’s a tough job, and I don’t advocate defunding the police. There are many wonderful officers who follow the rules. But I do want additional training and solid protocols to help people instead of executing them for no good reason. The community needs to be involved. Let us help.

J. Klaus • Maryland Heights

