Letter: Revisiting 'Baby Tooth Survey' brings back memories

I read “Harvard University research revives use of decades-old famous St. Louis Baby Tooth Survey” (March 26) with delight. My mom, Sue Leonard, was part of the marketing effort to collect the teeth and, in fact, created the artwork for the “I Gave My Tooth to Science” buttons that each kid got for participating along with a card that said they were now in the “Operation Tooth Club.” As I understand it, the original artwork is stored somewhere in the Smithsonian.

It’s ironic that the main likeness of my mom’s artwork was a little boy, given that she had six daughters. Mom enlisted my oldest sister to dress up in a tooth costume to help her do promotions downtown, encouraging people to participate in this important study that measured the impact of radioactive fallout and ultimately resulted in a treaty that saved millions of lives.

I remember that mom was really excited in 2001 when the leftover baby teeth were discovered in an ammunition bunker at Washington University’s Tyson Research Center. She’s gone now but would have been thrilled to see this new development and her small role in its humanity.

Wendy Dyer • Chesterfield