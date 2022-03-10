Letter: Revive old commuter trains to blunt lack of bus routes

I have found some mistakes that Metro may have made in the redevelopment of the entire MetroBus system on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River, but I believe commuter rail might be able to fix the errors.

With several of the Missouri MetroBus routes in south St. Louis County being closed, how about running two diesel-powered commuter rail routes? My idea for each train would be a diesel locomotive and six bi-level commuter coaches.

The commuter routes could use the old Frisco Cuba Subdivision tracks and connect with the Shrewsbury MetroLink station. It could enable a major reopening of the MetroBus routes in south St. Louis County. It could also establish more routes to open in St. Louis County, which would allow seniors to have more freedom.

In my opinion, this would cost less to build, and it would give more commuters an option. I think commuter train routes sharing tracks with freight railroads are long overdue.

Patrick D. Richmond • Kirkwood