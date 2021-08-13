Letter: Reviving the economy requires defeating the coronavirus

Regarding David Nicklaus' column " Bullard makes strong case for an early end to Fed stimulus " (Aug. 6): I’m pleased to see that my two former Federal Reserve Bank colleagues, James Bullard and Christopher Waller, are taking the lead to end the Fed’s extraordinary bond purchasing program. It never should have started. As the Fed noted in its recent policy statement, “The path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus.” This recession was not due to a dot-com or house-price bubble or any market failure. It was due solely to the pandemic, which caused massive and well-documented disruptions to the economy.

There is nothing in economic theory or experience to suggest that purchasing $3.8 trillion-and-counting of long-term Treasury notes and mortgage-backed securities can do anything to ameliorate the effects of the virus or its potential resurgence on the unemployment rate or the economy in general. How fast and in what form the economy returns depends on the success of the vaccines, peoples’ willingness to take them and the ability of the virus to mutate ahead of the vaccines. The path of the economy will be determined by the path of the virus. The Fed could purchase $10 trillion more; it won’t make the slightest difference.