Homeless Memorial

The Rev. Larry Rice, left, leads a prayer during a memorial service held for homeless persons who died this year outside of 1411 Locust Street on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 . Rice used the memorial to call for the reopening of 1411 Locust Street which was forced, by the city, to stop housing homeless. Photo by Colter Peterson

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “City board needs to let Larry Rice reopen shelter” (Oct. 14): The letter writer wanted Larry Rice’s shelter on Locust Street to be reopened.

This building needs to be demolished or turned into a loft building, not reopened. I have a friend who owns a loft at 1501 Locust Street. It is a disgrace for him to have a view of Rice's shelter. He already pays enough in rent and association fees every month. Rice’s building is disgrace to local residents and to the community.

The poor and the homeless need housing other than Rice’s shelter.

Michael P. Shackelford • Chester, Ill.