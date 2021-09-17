Letter: Rich local arts scene might be key to a St. Louis rebirth

Regarding "Fall fun returns with festivals, funnel cakes, flying trapezes and more" (Sept. 9): Last weekend, I worked as a volunteer at the St. Louis Art Fair in Clayton. I realized afterwards that in spite of St. Louis' issues with violent crime and political factionalism, we still have a vibrant cultural community. There were lots of diverse people who spent Saturday afternoon celebrating creativity.

It's apparent that the core of our community can provide something to offset the negative aspects of the area. We have world class museums, theater groups, the St. Louis Symphony, opera companies, the Muny, the St. Louis Zoo, the Missouri Botanical Garden, Forest Park and others, all of which provide ways to nourish our souls.

We must support the arts in St. Louis to ensure we do not decline further. If St. Louis is due for a rebirth, the arts may be key.

Malcolm D. Spence • Florissant