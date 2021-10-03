 Skip to main content
Letter: Rich will always avoid taxes, regardless of any new policy
Regarding “Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate” (Sept. 18): In my opinion, taxing the rich to increase revenue is an incorrect liberal belief. When taxes are raised on them, the rich just move their taxable assets to non-taxable assets. Thus, no additional revenue is raised.

Roger Bickel • St. Charles

