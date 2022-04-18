Letter: ‘Right to life’ ignores factors adding to mortality rates

Regarding “Social programs weak in many states with tough abortion laws” (April 9): The facts seem to mock the phrase “right to life,” in my opinion. Conservative states opposed to abortion have generally refused to provide the necessary health care services for pregnant women and babies to ensure their right to life. Consequently, they have the highest mortality rates for mothers and newborns.

Many of these states are also self-styled champions of the Second Amendment and their zeal to loosen firearm regulations has been accompanied by higher murder rates. The “right to life” of citizens in these states was preempted by political opportunism. Also, pandemic deaths have been higher in some red states because of their weak efforts in encouraging vaccines and social distancing.

Sadly, Missouri has this same delirium as other red states. Its problematic maternal and newborn mortality rates will only worsen if the Legislature scuttles Medicaid expansion. Our murder rate will also climb with antics like the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Of course, the state’s lawsuits against mask mandates and its tepid vaccine strategy will continue to drive deaths ahead of progressive neighbors.

The phrase “right to life” should reflect a moral commitment but it’s used by far too many Americans as just another political slogan.

John McDonald • Ferguson