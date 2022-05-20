Letter: Right to repair could deny profits to farm-equipment dealers

As the chief executive of the Western Equipment Dealers Association, I would like to comment on the guest column by Barry Hovis and Tracy McCreery, “Right to Repair is an issue all Missourians should be able to agree on” (May 9). These Missouri state representatives highlight legislation they co-sponsored allowing farmers to repair their own equipment. Our industry supports a farmer’s right to repair but has opposed this legislation for several years.

Right to repair suggests a can-do attitude of creativity and ingenuity. However, the legislation introduced in Missouri would allow modification of safety criteria on farm equipment, possibly creating legal and liability problems. Modification allows the installation of kits to avoid such things as Environmental Protection Agency emission standards.

It would also allow theft of intellectual property rights, violate federal law and prevent dealerships from making any profit on the sale of parts. This would disincentivize dealerships from stocking parts that customers trust their dealers to have on-hand.

Both farm equipment manufacturers and farm equipment dealerships are committed to helping customers perform their own repairs and have made an industry commitment to do so. Customers should have access to the special tools, documentation, parts, repair training and diagnostic equipment necessary to perform their own repairs.

In my opinion, there is no need for right to repair legislation affecting the farm equipment industry. This legislation doesn’t provide a commonsense solution and is divisive.

John Schmeiser • Kansas City