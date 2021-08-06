Letter: Right-wing media brainwashes the anti-vaccine crowd

The article “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1) about vaccine hesitancy in Washington County offered another exhibit in the case to be made about how conservative media propaganda is disguised as news. Several individuals in the story mentioned all the “lies” by government officials as a reason for distrust of the vaccine. One vaccine skeptic said Fox News had veered too far left (maybe because Sean Hannity came out in support of vaccinations?). Other conspiracy fictions also were mentioned.