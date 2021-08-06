 Skip to main content
Letter: Right-wing media brainwashes the anti-vaccine crowd
Fox News hosts

From left, Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity. 

 Associated Press

The article “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1) about vaccine hesitancy in Washington County offered another exhibit in the case to be made about how conservative media propaganda is disguised as news. Several individuals in the story mentioned all the “lies” by government officials as a reason for distrust of the vaccine. One vaccine skeptic said Fox News had veered too far left (maybe because Sean Hannity came out in support of vaccinations?). Other conspiracy fictions also were mentioned.

Thanks for nothing, right-wing media, for working so hard to keep us from getting the pandemic under control. I hope they and Republican politicians they promote are proud of their brainwashing and what it has produced.

Joseph Maty • Belleville

