Letter: Right-wing vaccine rhetoric has deadly consequences

Regarding “Conservative media offers mixed messages on COVID-19 vaccine” (July 21): People are literally dying from the coronavirus due to the nonstop misinformation from Republican politicians and their media cohorts about readily available vaccines that can save their lives. Those politicians are leading the lemmings to their doom, and that is a terrible and preventable tragedy that no sentient person would take joy in. As a retired military veteran, I know the importance of vaccines in the prevention of disease.

We cannot sustain our leadership position in the world if our citizens continue to spread disease because they want to make a misguided political statement.

I believe famed journalist H.L. Mencken may have been prescient when he noted: “No one in this world, so far as I know — and I have searched the record for years, and employed agents to help me — has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people.”

Ed Olsen • Affton