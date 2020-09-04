Letter: Rigorous verification process makes mail-in voting safe

I have friends who were opposed to mail-in voting because they thought that cheaters could vote many times. They only questioned mail-in voting because they were not aware of the process.
I told them about the process that is posted on the official Missouri state website: 1) Registered voters must submit a signed request with their address and a photo ID for new voters. 2) The election authority must be satisfied that the voter is eligible before mailing the ballot, only one per voter. 3) The voter completes the ballot and seals it in the provided envelope. The voter completes and signs the form printed on the envelope and mails it back to the election authority. A notary must verify the identity and witness the signature of the voter. No charge to notarize a ballot. 4) The election authority examines the sealed envelope and updates the precinct register to prevent the voter from voting again on Election Day. 5) The ballot envelopes are not opened until the teams of election judges, with equal number from each party, open the envelopes and tally the results on Election Day.
My friends are now convinced that mail-in voting has all the safeguards and verifications as in-person voting. Mail-in voting is now approved for all Missouri registered voters in 2020. Please vote with confidence in the Missouri process.
Fred Grabau • Chesterfield
