Letter: Riot responsibility doesn’t rest solely on the attackers

Regarding “Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol” (Jan. 11): I recently watched a TV news report about President Donald Trump’s supporters from the St. Louis area who had chartered a bus to Washington for the Jan. 6 rally. The organizer told the reporter that his group attended the rally and marched to the Capitol but stayed at the bottom of the stairs. He went on to say they were within their rights to be part of the demonstration and did nothing wrong.

As a former teacher, I was struck with how much this sounded like the kids who surround a cafeteria or hallway fight. Their defense for not being disciplined is that they were just watching, but the excitement and catcalls of the audience is usually what made the fights start and so hard to end. Just like those kids, rallygoers who soaked up incendiary speeches and joined an angry march to the Capitol share some responsibility for the chaotic events that occurred once they reached their destination.