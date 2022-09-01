Letter: Riot threat shouldn't prevent criminal pursuit of Trump

On a Fox News Aug. 28 broadcast, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said "If there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle, there will be riots in the streets."

If Graham is right, and a riot occurred, America would have another black eye for following the rule of law. However, what also would happen is those who organize and lead another illegal riot for Donald Trump would be arrested and put in jail, just like their predecessors, because that’s what should happen.

What shouldn’t happen is a U.S. senator telling us not to arrest a major potential criminal who has put the country’s security at risk. If Graham was in office back in the 1920s and 1930s, there is no doubt he would have warned officials against arresting Bonnie and Clyde or Al Capone because they happened to be popular, too.

Supporting criminal behavior, or at the very least excusing it for fear of retaliation by a sub-cult, should not be the kind of thing a senator would ever do on national television. But then, Graham has been Trump’s most ardent rump smoocher since Trump left office. He has no shame.

Bryan Kasten • Piedmont