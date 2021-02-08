Letter: Rioters at Capitol are collection of kooks and terrorists

Regarding "Feds: Member of Proud Boys arrested in Washington state" (Feb. 3): The Capitol storming on Jan. 6 was a domestic terrorist attack to overthrow our government. I believe Canada, which formally declared the Proud Boys as a terrorist group, is the only country with brains willing to say publicly what these nincompoops are trying to do.
We should not allow some fly-by-night kooks to destroy the country that our armed forces fought to protect. Be assured some of us retirees and veterans will not let them succeed.
J.M.B. Morris • Lebanon