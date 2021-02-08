 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rioters at Capitol are collection of kooks and terrorists
0 comments

Letter: Rioters at Capitol are collection of kooks and terrorists

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as 'political theater'

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

 John Minchillo

Regarding "Feds: Member of Proud Boys arrested in Washington state" (Feb. 3): The Capitol storming on Jan. 6 was a domestic terrorist attack to overthrow our government. I believe Canada, which formally declared the Proud Boys as a terrorist group, is the only country with brains willing to say publicly what these nincompoops are trying to do.

We should not allow some fly-by-night kooks to destroy the country that our armed forces fought to protect. Be assured some of us retirees and veterans will not let them succeed. 

J.M.B. Morris • Lebanon

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports