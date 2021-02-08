Letter: Rioters should be forced to pay for Capitol damages

Regarding "How law enforcement is using technology to track down people who attacked the US Capitol building" (Jan. 20): I have a new idea for a chant: Make 'em pay. How about we fine all of the Jan. 6 rioters who stormed the Capitol?

We could total up the damages done to the building plus factor in the clean up and decontamination. Then we divide that number by all the rioters who were there and were caught by the FBI. We could collect the fines through tax refunds, relief checks and garnished wages. Only when their fines were paid off would their names get wiped off the list of domestic terrorists.

I'm guessing that each person there would owe about $15,000. It might take a while to get all of it, but I don't much care. Or, they could have their billionaire leader, Donald Trump, pay the fines for them. That was my house, the Capitol, they contaminated. I don't want to pay for their mess.

Nancy Dyer-Hutchens • Chesterfield