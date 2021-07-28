 Skip to main content
Letter: Rising home values should mean more college funding
Letter: Rising home values should mean more college funding

St. Louis Community College Forest Park

Adjunct professor, Amy Gangloff teaches a history 101 class, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Louis Community College Forest Park. There is a proposed measure (Proposition R) on the Tuesday, Aug. 3 ballot to fund necessary updates to facilities and programs for the college and its students. The proposed rate increase would be the first in nearly 40 years. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “Group backing tax hike for St. Louis Community College doubles fundraising total” (July 22): There is an upcoming vote to raise property taxes to raise funding for the St. Louis Community College District. Due to fast-rising real estate prices, reassessment property taxes are going up at an alarming rate. This means the tax pie is increasing in value.

Since the district gets a set percentage of that pie, their funding is also rising at a rapid pace. So why do they need a tax increase? They should have plenty of money to expand their programs.

Alan Kuhn • Florissant

