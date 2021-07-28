Letter: Rising home values should mean more college funding

Regarding “Group backing tax hike for St. Louis Community College doubles fundraising total” (July 22): There is an upcoming vote to raise property taxes to raise funding for the St. Louis Community College District. Due to fast-rising real estate prices, reassessment property taxes are going up at an alarming rate. This means the tax pie is increasing in value.
Since the district gets a set percentage of that pie, their funding is also rising at a rapid pace. So why do they need a tax increase? They should have plenty of money to expand their programs.
Alan Kuhn • Florissant