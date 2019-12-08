Regarding “US schools address diversity among teachers” (Nov. 25): The Ritenour School District has been awarded $10,000 to put student mentoring and recruitment in the education profession aimed at minority students. It is an effort to develop teacher recruitment to reflect the demographics of the district population, which consists of 69% nonwhite students. The program will begin in January. As a retired Ritenour educator, I applaud the district for being chosen for this program.
Jackie Kofsky • Creve Coeur