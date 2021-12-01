 Skip to main content
Letter: Rittenhouse didn’t illegally cross state line with rifle
Letter: Rittenhouse didn't illegally cross state line with rifle

A 17-year-old with a gun

Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020. Before midnight, he used his semi-automatic rifle to shoot three people, killing two.

(Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP, File)

 Adam Rogan

Regarding the letter “A Black Kyle Rittenhouse would have been found guilty” (Nov. 27): The letter writer repeated a falsehood that teenager Kyle Rittenhouse left Illinois with the rifle bound for Kenosha, Wisconsin. That’s not true. The weapon was purchased for him by a friend in Kenosha. We can, of course, discuss if this was a good idea, which I believe it was not.

Also under Wisconsin law, the weapon was of legal size for a 17-year-old. As for race, right here in St. Louis, Black defendants are also found not guilty in fatal shooting cases using self-defense as their legal argument.

Phil Henning • Smithton

