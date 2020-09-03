Letter: Rittenhouse not a vigilante. Blake caused own shooting.

The Editorial Board believes Kyle Rittenhouse is a vigilante — “Vigilante tragedy could have been avoided had police enforcement been equitable” (Aug. 28). I have taken the time to watch all of the videos. In my opinion, Rittenhouse was acting in self defense.
After the shooting, Rittenhouse walked down the street trying to tell the cops he shot someone. He did not point his rifle at anyone, and I am sure the police were going down the street to where the victims were.
Comparing this to Jacob Blake’s shooting is way off. The Kenosha police were responding to a 911 call from his girlfriend. He reportedly fought the cops, who tried to tase him before he proceeded to his car. My speculation is that he was going for a weapon. All Blake had to do was obey the cops and he never would have been shot.
C. Gregory • O’Fallon, Mo.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.