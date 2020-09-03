 Skip to main content
Letter: Rittenhouse not a vigilante. Blake caused own shooting.
Owner of burned business accuses Trump of misleading public

Kyle Rittenhouse helps clean the exterior of Reuther Central High School in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse, 17, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 26, after two people were shot to death during protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

 Pat Nabong

The Editorial Board believes Kyle Rittenhouse is a vigilante — “Vigilante tragedy could have been avoided had police enforcement been equitable” (Aug. 28). I have taken the time to watch all of the videos. In my opinion, Rittenhouse was acting in self defense.

After the shooting, Rittenhouse walked down the street trying to tell the cops he shot someone. He did not point his rifle at anyone, and I am sure the police were going down the street to where the victims were.

Comparing this to Jacob Blake’s shooting is way off. The Kenosha police were responding to a 911 call from his girlfriend. He reportedly fought the cops, who tried to tase him before he proceeded to his car. My speculation is that he was going for a weapon. All Blake had to do was obey the cops and he never would have been shot.

C. Gregory • O’Fallon, Mo.

