Letter: RNC rejected the patriotic honesty of Cheney, Kinzinger

Regarding the editorial “Republicans censure two true conservatives — and confirm their party is a cult” (Feb. 6): The Republican National Committee voted overwhelmingly to censure Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois because they both voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. The committee also approved Rule 11, which allows the party to actively support Harriet Hageman, Cheney’s primary opponent. This, in my opinion, is an act of cannibalism that perfectly encapsulates the new Orwellian contours of today’s Republican Party.

Republican National Committee members have demonstrated that not only do they have no interest in holding the insurrectionists accountable, they also have a profoundly authoritarian interest in punishing their own elected officials who refuse to deny Trump’s authorship of that terrible day. In today’s Republican Party, you can defend the Constitution and the rule of law or you can defend, or ignore, the inexcusable actions of Trump and his seditious mob. You can’t do both.

Cheney and Kinzinger choose to remain faithful to their oath of office, and for this heresy they are being punished and banished. A party of sycophants and Trump lap dogs, afraid of their own shadows and unencumbered by the gravity of integrity, cannot, and will not, abide by such raw patriotic honesty.

John Odell • Pasadena Hills