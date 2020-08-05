Letter: Road crash affirms: Good deeds know no racial boundaries

My wife and I were recently driving on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County when we were rear-ended and sideswiped by a hit-and-run driver. The impact knocked us off the road and turned our truck over. When the vehicle came to rest, we were hanging upside down suspended by our seatbelts. We were disoriented and scared. The first thing I remember after the crash was seeing several people trying to open the door and get us out. Another motorist stopped to help and give the police a description of the hit-and-run vehicle. Several people living nearby came down to the site to help us. A bus even pulled over to offer us a place to sit down.
Miraculously, we were not hurt, but I will never forget the concern of those people who came to our aid. We are white, and they were Black. Our lives mattered to them, regardless of our color. And isn’t that what it’s all about? We are all in this life together, and we need to care for each other, as those good Samaritans at the accident site did for us.
Alan and Lynn Downen • McLeansboro, Ill.
