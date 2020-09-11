 Skip to main content
Letter: Robbery not real reason gun store owner bans masks
Letter: Robbery not real reason gun store owner bans masks

Jefferson County Health Department debates mandatory masks

Jefferson County residents protest against a mask mandate outside the Jefferson County Health Department in Hillsboro as board members are set to make a mask decision on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Hillsboro police officers stood between supporters and opponents of the mandate during a few heated exchanges. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Gun store owner Ian McFarland claims that his ban on wearing masks is meant to deter would-be robbers, but his sign, which references “cry babies and Democrats,” makes it clear that his stance is at least as much about politics as it is about the safety of his customers and employees (“No masks allowed in Jefferson County gun store, an example of the US divide,” Sept. 8).

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have debunked McFarland’s contention that they are advising gun store owners to ban masks. Banks routinely require customers to temporarily remove sunglasses, face coverings, and head coverings (caps, hats, hoodies, etc.) so their security cameras can capture an unobscured image of their customers’ faces. The banks then require the masks to be put back in place.

If McFarland’s concern is truly about safety, including protecting his customers and employees from this coronavirus, what would prevent him from doing the same? Under current public health regulations in Jefferson County, he would seem to be within his rights to ban masks from his store. Any concerned potential shoppers are also within their rights to take their business elsewhere.

Jim Shepard • St. Louis

