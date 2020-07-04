Letter: Roberts illogical using precedent on abortion case

Regarding “Split high court throws out Louisiana abortion clinic limit” (June 29): When Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ruled in June Medical Services v. Russo, which would have required an abortion doctor to also have nearby hospital admitting privileges, he said that while he disagreed with a similar previous Supreme Court decision, he felt compelled to abide by the precedent in this case. Given that illogic, he would have agreed with the Dred Scott decision, if given the opportunity, that slaves are property, not people. And he would have opposed the Brown v. Board of Education decision because it opposed a previous decision, Plessey v. Ferguson, that maintained segregated public schools rather than declaring that the “separate but equal” notion was unconstitutional for American public schools and educational facilities.
When Roberts was undergoing Senate confirmation as the Supreme Court chief justice, he said he viewed that position as being like an umpire calling balls and strikes in a baseball game. Well, he just called a ball and allowed the abortionist to walk rather than strike out.
A.F. Kertz • Oakland
