Letter: Roberts illogical using precedent on abortion case
Roberts a pivotal vote in the Supreme Court's big opinions

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo Chief Justice of the United States, John Roberts walks to the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Roberts told graduating seniors at his son's high school that the coronavirus has “pierced our illusion of certainty and control" and counseled them to make their way in a world turned upside down with humility, compassion and courage. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Regarding “Split high court throws out Louisiana abortion clinic limit” (June 29): When Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts ruled in June Medical Services v. Russo, which would have required an abortion doctor to also have nearby hospital admitting privileges, he said that while he disagreed with a similar previous Supreme Court decision, he felt compelled to abide by the precedent in this case. Given that illogic, he would have agreed with the Dred Scott decision, if given the opportunity, that slaves are property, not people. And he would have opposed the Brown v. Board of Education decision because it opposed a previous decision, Plessey v. Ferguson, that maintained segregated public schools rather than declaring that the “separate but equal” notion was unconstitutional for American public schools and educational facilities.

When Roberts was undergoing Senate confirmation as the Supreme Court chief justice, he said he viewed that position as being like an umpire calling balls and strikes in a baseball game. Well, he just called a ball and allowed the abortionist to walk rather than strike out.

A.F. Kertz • Oakland

