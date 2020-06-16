Letter: Rocket launching inspires a young ‘space nerd’
Letter: Rocket launching inspires a young ‘space nerd’

SpaceX captures the flag, beating Boeing in cosmic contest

In this image provided by NASA, the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Robert Behnken aboard, docks with the International Space Station Sunday, May 31, 2020. It was the first time a privately built and owned spacecraft carried astronauts to the orbiting lab in its nearly 20 years. (NASA TV via AP)

Regarding “SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 Americans” (May 30): I am a 12-year-old space nerd who wants to be an aerospace engineer and one day be a part of one of these launches. It was the first time I was able to see a launch of astronauts from United States soil and still remember it. I would have been less than 2 years old when the last space shuttle launched. I also went out Saturday night and was able to catch a short glimpse of the Capsule Endeavor flying over my house followed by the International Space Station.

I am too young to have to deal with political criticism of the launch. It should not matter what you believe, you should tip your hat to the incredible achievement that was made by SpaceX, NASA and the U.S.

Andrew Kemp • Crestwood

