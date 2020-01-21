Letter: Rockets don't shoot down airliners, people do

Regarding “Ukrainian jet crash kills 176, sets off mourning in Canada” (Jan. 8): The recent tragic and accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Iranian air space makes one ponder our Second Amendment rights. Had the jet or its passengers been armed, they would have been able to protect themselves as envisioned, without doubt, by our Founding Fathers.
Only a good guy with a rocket can stop a bad guy with a rocket. Until everyone has unfettered access to arm themselves with rockets — surface-to-air, air-to-surface, etc. — no one will be safe or free. Rockets don’t shoot down airliners; people shoot down airliners. Withholding our constitutional right to own rockets undermines the “stand your air” principle clearly spelled out in the Second Amendment. Until you have a rocket in your backyard, you’ll have no respect from criminals with rockets and a target on your back for the Iranians.
William Woods • St. Louis