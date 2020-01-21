Letter: Rockets don't shoot down airliners, people do
Letter: Rockets don't shoot down airliners, people do

Iran acknowledges Russian-made missiles targeted Ukraine jet

In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 photo, rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran on Saturday acknowledged that its armed forces "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

 Ebrahim Noroozi

Regarding “Ukrainian jet crash kills 176, sets off mourning in Canada” (Jan. 8): The recent tragic and accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Iranian air space makes one ponder our Second Amendment rights. Had the jet or its passengers been armed, they would have been able to protect themselves as envisioned, without doubt, by our Founding Fathers.

Only a good guy with a rocket can stop a bad guy with a rocket. Until everyone has unfettered access to arm themselves with rockets — surface-to-air, air-to-surface, etc. — no one will be safe or free. Rockets don’t shoot down airliners; people shoot down airliners. Withholding our constitutional right to own rockets undermines the “stand your air” principle clearly spelled out in the Second Amendment. Until you have a rocket in your backyard, you’ll have no respect from criminals with rockets and a target on your back for the Iranians.

William Woods • St. Louis

