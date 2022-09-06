Letter: Rockwood voters chose Jessica Clark knowing her views

Regarding the editorial "Openly mocking disabled kids in Rockwood isn't conservative. It's pathetic." (Aug. 29): I've lived in the Rockwood School District for more than 40 years and have had two children graduate from their schools. During that time, I was proud to say that my kids attended the best district in the state.

Today, to say that I'm embarrassed and outraged by the actions of school district board member Jessica Laurent Clark is an understatement. However, let's remember that Rockwood residents voted for her. Did they think she would suddenly put the health and well-being of the students ahead of her mean-spirited and disgusting cultural priorities?

I believe those Clark voters were opposed to mask mandates, wanted to say which books to place in school libraries, wanted to delete references to race and racism in curricula, and want to ignore the unique needs of disabled, LGBTQ and transgender students. They were against many things, but I'm not quite sure what they were in favor of.

Her supporters may be my neighbors and may genuinely think that she cares about their children. But Clark's disgusting comments hopefully are not shared by many, however, the fact remains that she represents a significant group of parents who believe what she believes.

There was a time not long ago when school boards dealt with issues that would benefit all students. Now a vocal minority has brought their social and cultural anger to our schools, and I sure can't figure out how that helps our kids.

John Terranova • Wildwood