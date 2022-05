Regarding the editorial " Democrats might be politically correct, but they're strategically wrong " (May 10): The Democrats' rallying cry for future elections should be: Want your freedoms taken away? Then vote Republican.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what's next? Women's right to vote, our religious liberties, our right to privacy, our right to marry whom we want, etc.? We will no longer be the home of the brave and the free.