Letter: Roe decision ensures children will grow up in misery

Regarding the letter “Supreme Court ruling shows disdain for settled law” (July 8): I agree that the Roe decision is completely wrong, However, it is not the tremendous victory that Christian zealots think it is.

By my calculations, only about 3% of the female population will be affected. They are the poorest of the poor in Republican-dominated states. What the six anti-Roe Supreme Court justices really accomplished is to force these women to do what they did before Roe was correctly decided: either get an illegal abortion or be forced to have a baby they do not want or cannot afford.

These justices have helped ensure that a certain number of women will die or be doomed to live in poverty with another child who will not have adequate economic resources to have a good life. As a consequence, the poorest states in the country like Mississippi and West Virginia will continue to lead the race to the bottom. If this is what victory looks like for conservatives, there is really something wrong with their values.

Larry Bowman • Oakville