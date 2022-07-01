 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Roe ruling empowers states at the people’s expense

Roe-Wade overturned by the Supreme Court

Abortion-rights advocate Brittany Nickens, 26, holds a sign opposing an anti-abortion gathering in front of Planned Parenthood of Missouri after the U.S. Supreme Court announced a decision overturning Roe-Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022. "It's immoral that six individuals decide our fates for us," said Nickens, who lives in Maplewood. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Abortions in Missouri: Prohibited, no exceptions for rape or incest” (June 25): In response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Mike Parson stated, without apparent appreciation for the irony, “We are happy that the U.S. Supreme Court has … returned power to the people and the states to make these decisions.” I believe that’s a lie. The Supreme Court has actually taken the power away from the people and given it to the states. The only people who should have the power to make the decisions about whether to have an abortion are the people who are pregnant, in my opinion. Anything else is tyranny. If you don’t own your body, then you are not a full citizen.

It has become quite clear to me that any vote for a Republican is a vote against women’s fundamental rights as citizens. The Republican Party has worked tirelessly to take women’s power over their own bodies from them.

Lisa M. Hummel • University City

