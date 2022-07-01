Letter: Roe ruling empowers states at the people’s expense

Regarding “Abortions in Missouri: Prohibited, no exceptions for rape or incest” (June 25): In response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Mike Parson stated, without apparent appreciation for the irony, “We are happy that the U.S. Supreme Court has … returned power to the people and the states to make these decisions.” I believe that’s a lie. The Supreme Court has actually taken the power away from the people and given it to the states. The only people who should have the power to make the decisions about whether to have an abortion are the people who are pregnant, in my opinion. Anything else is tyranny. If you don’t own your body, then you are not a full citizen.