Letter: Roe v. Wade issue could spark a new political activism

Regarding "Advocates worry other rights at risk if court overturns Roe" (May 4): I worry that America is heading for an authoritarian takeover propelled by conservative politics. I don’t see this as much of a dystopia as an ugly, total disintegration of an educated, civilized democratic society for the sake of power, ideology and financial return. This is an existential threat to our grandchildren. As long as a large portion of the electorate stays tuned to Fox News, there isn’t much hope for change.

To alter this trend, we need to mobilize younger generations, including Black females. They are the ones most likely to create change in their neighborhoods.

If I was younger and more mobile, I’d help with voter registration efforts at schools and big box stores. Clueless Americans get the blame for the demise of our democracy. They are too weary to vote and have little understanding of history and civics. They lack critical thinking skills, have too many undeserved entitlements, and are too easily manipulated by social media.

Maybe this recent Supreme Court leaked Roe v. Wade draft decision will ignite the flames of political outrage.

Noel Leicht • St. Louis