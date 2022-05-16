 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Roe v. Wade’s repeal might mean increased orphanages

40 Days for Life protestors sit outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights on March 8. Photo for The Washington Post by Neeta Satam

 Neeta Satam

Regarding “Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe” (May 13): With the threatened removal of Roe v. Wade, I expect to see a significant increase of childbirth. Many of these children will be given up for adoption. The child care services of St. Louis are already swamped. Several options may be considered to care for these newborns. Perhaps offer them for adoption in foreign countries, like maybe China or Russia. We could also force the mothers to care for them or create a series of orphanages.

These could be the unintended consequences if the Supreme Court does, in fact, overturn Roe v. Wade.

David Lanahan • O’Fallon, Mo.

