Letter: Romney fans easily dismiss his political history
Letter: Romney fans easily dismiss his political history

Regarding the editorial “Mitt Romney’s bold stand on principle earns him scorn as a GOP traitor” (Feb. 6): I see the Post-Dispatch and the Democrats (one and the same) have finally found their Sen. John McCain, and his name is Sen. Mitt Romney. Just like the saintly one, McCain, courageously gave his “thumbs down” to gutting Obamacare, Romney now takes a “bold stand on principle” and votes with his kindred spirits.

How quickly we forget "binders full of women," a dog on the car roof, and, dare I say it, being a successful entrepreneur. The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

Donald O. Brinker • Washington, Mo.

Sports