Letter: Roosevelt today would say: Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Regarding "Trump, still infectious, back at White House — without mask" (Oct. 5): In 1933, during the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt told the American people, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” He made this statement to uplift people in a time of dire distress.
President Donald Trump spent three whole days in a hospital and came out with his inspiring words, “Don’t be afraid of COVID.” Surely, Trump meant to inspire those who will likely continue to contract the dreaded virus, knowing that like him, they should not treat it as a death sentence.
However, Trump didn’t tweet what I think were his unspoken thoughts: Unlike those 210,000 suckers and losers who didn’t have the finest medical team surrounding them for 72 hours, I beat it. What kind of dopes were those who went to overcrowded, underequipped and understaffed hospitals? Nobody should fear COVID other than the 700 peasants still dying from it daily in the United States. I bet those dumb bastards still pay taxes. They weren’t smart enough to be born rich like me and become president and have every possible advantage 24/7.
The only thing we have to fear in 2020 is the major depression I believe we will all face if we don’t vote Donald Trump out of office in November. If F.D.R. were here now, I think he would tell us all: Be afraid. Be very afraid.
Bryan Kasten • Piedmont, Mo.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.