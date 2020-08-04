You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Root causes of teenage crime are horribly too many
Letter: Root causes of teenage crime are horribly too many

Regarding “Part of Parson police push includes threat of sending Missouri kids as young as 12 to adult prisons” (July 29): It is true that children are capable of horrific violence. It is not true that children have developed brains like adults. Yes, it is shocking to read of 14-year-old males having guns and killing others.

The root causes of these problems are: 1) Diminished value of minimum wage and income. You can’t create a stable family situation on minimum wage. 2) Systemic imprisonment of Black male community members. Felons serve their time and are released to a place where there are no jobs available. 3) Environmental lead poisoning. Symptoms include developmental delays, neurological changes, and irritability. 4) Unequal school funding. 5) Disproportionate effect of the coronavirus on Black communities. Entry level work is mostly performed by Blacks. They are the essential workers and their households are multigenerational. 6) Opioid addiction and the criminalization of drug abuse. 7) Readily available guns.

It's easy to feel overwhelmed and helpless just reading that. Image living with it.

Carol Fuller • Manchester

