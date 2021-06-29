Letter: Root out St. Louis corruption, special interest influence

Regarding "Petition drive on St. Louis redistricting now aims for February 2022 election" (June 21): I believe St. Louis city has seen some of the worst corruption in the country — not only because of the people governing it but because of a system that enables leaders to put their own personal interests over those of the people. Many St. Louis residents feel their city is headed in the wrong direction. It’s time for a change.

Reform St. Louis, a local ballot initiative campaign, is working to root out the corruption and plague of special-interest influence in our city government. The movement's proposal provides common-sense reforms to the Board of Aldermen that holds our leaders accountable.

If passed, aldermen would be prohibited from taking action on any piece of legislation in which they have a conflict of interest. The responsibility of drawing ward boundaries would be taken away from aldermen and given to an independent citizens commission. Aldermen would be prohibited from changing their own election methods without public support.