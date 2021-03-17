Letter: Rose-colored filibuster glasses distract from reality

Regarding the letter “Filibuster necessary to assure the minority has a voice” (March 11), which argues the filibuster is vital. Respectfully, I beg to differ. The filibuster is not in the Constitution. It was, in fact, the result of a sloppy revision made to the Senate rule book done because of comments by the illustrious Aaron Burr. Had he not already killed Alexander Hamilton, I feel certain Hamilton would have caught the error and changed history.
Be that as it may, the filibuster does not encourage progress. It impedes it. Long used as a tool by segregationists, it only ensured the continuance of racism right up to today. Currently, the filibuster is used by Senate Republicans to stonewall legislation they don’t want passed. The legislation might even be on their agenda, but under Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership, no legislation is good if passed by a Democrat.
Republicans are only in it to win, to keep their seats, to control the Senate, House and presidency. They are not interested in debate and compromise. Debate is to slow down the passage of legislation. This desire for power means they have even stopped listening to their own constituents. The coronavirus relief bill had 75% approval from all voters with a majority of Republican voters (59%) favoring its passage, yet no House or Senate Republican voted for it. If the filibuster is left in place, there may be debate, but there will rarely, if ever, be compromise.