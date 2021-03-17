Letter: Rose-colored filibuster glasses distract from reality

Regarding the letter “Filibuster necessary to assure the minority has a voice” (March 11), which argues the filibuster is vital. Respectfully, I beg to differ. The filibuster is not in the Constitution. It was, in fact, the result of a sloppy revision made to the Senate rule book done because of comments by the illustrious Aaron Burr. Had he not already killed Alexander Hamilton, I feel certain Hamilton would have caught the error and changed history.

Be that as it may, the filibuster does not encourage progress. It impedes it. Long used as a tool by segregationists, it only ensured the continuance of racism right up to today. Currently, the filibuster is used by Senate Republicans to stonewall legislation they don’t want passed. The legislation might even be on their agenda, but under Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership, no legislation is good if passed by a Democrat.