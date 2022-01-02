Letter: ‘Rudolph,’ other shows demonstrate positive behavior

Regarding Lynn Schmidt’s op-ed “’Rudolph’ sends the wrong Christmas message for my house” (Dec. 22): Schmidt’s column states she feels that “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” sends the wrong message for her home — a message of bullying and ostracization for not being normal.

I believe she misses the point of Rudolph, and other popular Christmas stories such as “Frosty the Snowman,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” In all of them there is some form of objectionable behavior, then a realization that there is a better way and a demonstration of more positive behavior.

Schmidt acknowledges this in her column, but chooses to dismiss it either because there wasn’t enough time in the film devoted to good behavior, or maybe because it doesn’t fit her view of the movie.

I suggest she consider the meaning of Christmas, versus the meaning of a song and movie, which is the arrival of our savior coming to Earth to live among us, enable forgiveness from sin, and bring everlasting life.