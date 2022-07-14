Letter: Ruling negated EPA authority, not climate change efforts

Regarding the editorial “Court’s emissions ruling threatens climate-change efforts, and much more” (July 2): The Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v. the EPA does not mean that the justices do not recognize climate change. Rather, it indicates that federal agencies must have requisite authorities granted to them by Congress. Absent these authorities, the EPA is not empowered to act. The decision affirms that the extent to which the federal government can set environmental goals to address climate change is up to our representatives in Congress.