Letter: Rumsfeld exuded certainty even when terribly wrong
Regarding the op-ed "Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88" (July 1): Donald Rumsfeld famously said, "We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say, we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don't know we don't know." But I don't believe this quote is typical of his personality, in fact the opposite.

I was a G.D. Searle employee while he was our chief executive officer. My personal encounters revealed a person steadfastly certain, even when facts said otherwise. And his certainty regarding weapons of mass destruction and the outcome of deposing Iraqi dictators Saddam Hussein reveals a pattern of denying “unknowns” in favor of his personal opinions or political position. In my opinion, he may be best described as someone who was always certain and sometimes terribly wrong.

Robert Hutchens • St. Louis County 

