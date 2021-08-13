Letter: Runaway congressional spending will bankrupt the nation

Regarding "As Senate debates Dems' $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks" (Aug. 10): I am old school, meaning that you don't buy what you can't afford. But now it seems like Congress is not too worried about that, and members don't care how much debt they put the country in. The problem is that the people who will be mostly affected will be the middle class. The millionaires have money, and the poor will be bailed out by Congress — again.

Who would pay for the Democrats' proposed $3.5 trillion legislation? Are we going to create new jobs to pay for this? The last time Congress wanted to help the people, members added an extra $300 on top of unemployment benefits, which in my opinion resulted in people decided not to go back to work unless they get $15 an hour or more. Not all businesses can afford $15 an hour.