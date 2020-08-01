Letter: Rural lawmakers out of touch with St. Louis crime issue

Regarding “Parson: Missouri special legislative session to address witness protection, police residency” (July 24): We need to force everyone to have a permit in order to carry a concealed weapon in St. Louis. Enough with Gov. Mike Parson and his mostly worthless crime prevention measures. Gov. Parson is at best a well-meaning farmer with the best of intentions.
Other Missouri rural legislators are out of touch with crime issues in St. Louis. These legislators seem to be in love with their guns. The one real measure that would help the city is the law requiring a permit for concealed carry. Until we have a this, homicides will continue to flourish. I just wish St. Louis could secede from the State of Misery. The backwards, rural legislators have a stranglehold on us.
James Sahaida • St. Louis
