You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Rural lawmakers out of touch with St. Louis crime issue
0 comments

Letter: Rural lawmakers out of touch with St. Louis crime issue

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
GOVERNOR SCHOOLS

Missouri Governor Mike Parson talks to reporters after holding a roundtable discussion at Jennings High School in Jennings, Missouri on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Parson met with area superintendents to discussion the importance of opening schools during the pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

 BILL GREENBLATT

Regarding “Parson: Missouri special legislative session to address witness protection, police residency” (July 24): We need to force everyone to have a permit in order to carry a concealed weapon in St. Louis. Enough with Gov. Mike Parson and his mostly worthless crime prevention measures. Gov. Parson is at best a well-meaning farmer with the best of intentions.

Other Missouri rural legislators are out of touch with crime issues in St. Louis. These legislators seem to be in love with their guns. The one real measure that would help the city is the law requiring a permit for concealed carry. Until we have a this, homicides will continue to flourish. I just wish St. Louis could secede from the State of Misery. The backwards, rural legislators have a stranglehold on us.

James Sahaida • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports