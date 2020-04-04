Letter: Rural Missouri isn’t going to infect urban areas

Regarding the editorial “Parson must summon the courage to act against virus while there’s still time” (March 29): The two most populated areas, metro St. Louis and Kansas City, already have shelter-in-place orders. Most towns in rural Missouri don’t have any gathering places, and the residents are already probably sheltering in place. The only effect of a statewide order would be to drive more small businesses into bankruptcy.
Shutting down rural Missouri isn’t going to have any impact on the spread of the coronavirus in urban areas. People in Kirkwood aren’t being infected by someone in Shelbina. Kirkwood residents are likely to be infected when they visit their local stores for groceries or drugs.
So if the editorial board wants to show leadership, call on Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and other urban leaders to order all consumer businesses, including grocery and drug stores, to allow outside pickup via online or phone. However, if the editorial board merely wants to make a political statement, then continue to call out Gov. Mike Parson like you did and advocate a less effective, but politically correct, solution like Gov. J.B. Pritzker did in Illinois.
D.J. Tiburzi • Glendale
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.