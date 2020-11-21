Letter: Rural people have same basic interests as city-dwellers

Regarding “COVID-19 comes to Cuba, Mo., and hardly anyone is wearing a mask” (Nov. 13): Mike Campbell, in explaining why rural and small town Americans are unconcerned about the pandemic, is quoted in the story as saying, “We don’t breathe the same air as people in the city.” He was expressing the belief that the distances of rural areas are a protection, and the perception that rural people are not often in close proximity.
However, there is another meaning in his words that encapsulates the false national divide that some would draw along rural-urban, conservative-liberal lines. We do breathe the same air. Our hearts beat the same. We live the same, and we die the same. Our fundamental concerns are the same: to be able to earn a good living and support our families, live in a safe home, have enough to eat, and provide a good education for our children.
With regard to these issues, there is nothing different about Americans whether they live in cities, small towns or rural areas. Rural and small-town Americans seem beset by job loss and unemployment, by insidious poverty from which there seems no escape, by families torn asunder by addiction, by an advancing world that seems to leave them behind. These issues trouble Americans of every race, religion and creed in cities, just as in rural America. We can come to understand our commonality by listening to each other beyond sound bites and slogans.
Michael Pfeifer • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.