Letter: Rural people have same basic interests as city-dwellers

Regarding “COVID-19 comes to Cuba, Mo., and hardly anyone is wearing a mask” (Nov. 13): Mike Campbell, in explaining why rural and small town Americans are unconcerned about the pandemic, is quoted in the story as saying, “We don’t breathe the same air as people in the city.” He was expressing the belief that the distances of rural areas are a protection, and the perception that rural people are not often in close proximity.

However, there is another meaning in his words that encapsulates the false national divide that some would draw along rural-urban, conservative-liberal lines. We do breathe the same air. Our hearts beat the same. We live the same, and we die the same. Our fundamental concerns are the same: to be able to earn a good living and support our families, live in a safe home, have enough to eat, and provide a good education for our children.