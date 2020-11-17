Letter: Rural voters' behavior will be difficult to change

Regarding the editorial "Illinois, Missouri approach pandemic differently, but the results are the same" (Nov. 13): I believe your interpretation of the data trends and your proposed root cause for the trends is valid. Your conclusion that “a general disregard of precautions as the culprit” is right on target per my experience.

My wife and I live in St. Louis County and through spring, summer and fall frequently visit a small rural town to pursue our hobby. It is like traveling to a different planet. We both wear our masks out of habit. We stand out in the crowd in the small-town store. No evidence of the new behavior of mask compliance is evident.

I have been employed in manufacturing-related roles for 43 years, many of those years in direct manufacturing plant supervision. Any competent plant manager will tell you adherence to safety procedures is not optional. It is a condition of employment. And the biggest challenge to ensuring a safe workplace is changing people’s behavior. It is not an easy task.

R.E. Howard • Maryland Heights