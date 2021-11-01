 Skip to main content
Letter: Rural voters’ fear of diversity fuels Americans’ division
I wonder why people in rural areas are so widely opposed to vaccination, whereas the preponderance of people in the urban areas are more inclined to take the shot. The same might be asked of the phenomenon of banning books in public schools. Or criticism of critical race theory.

Perhaps, as journalist Walter Lippman said, the people in metropolitan areas are more diverse, with a multiplicity of nationalities, races and religious orientations and don’t shun the unfamiliar. I believe metropolitan voters are also less suspicious, less superstitious and less fearful of government, liberalism and/or strangers.

Just witness the parents in small towns, banning vaccine and mask mandates, picketing school board meetings and threatening violence to teachers, board members and anyone else who disagrees with them. The reign of Donald Trump served to make overt violence an acceptable recourse to disagreement. It’s getting worse all the time.

Provincialism must be overcome and vigilantism forsaken if our democracy is to endure. The Jan. 6 Capitol attack must not be repeated.

Bill Tope • Wood River

